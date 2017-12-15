Tis’ the season for family and fun! Haylie Duff opened up about her and sister Hilary Duff’s favorite holiday traditions and more in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The Real Girl’s Kitchen personality, 32, says her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, along with their daughter, Ryan, 2, will head to the Lizzy Maguire alum’s home for a Christmas Eve celebration. “We will be over with her and Luca, 5, [Hilary’s son with ex-husband Mike Comrie] and my mom and I think maybe my in-laws are coming in again.”

The Material Girls star, who is partnering with Libby’s Vegetables to create delicious recipes this holiday season, added that while her sister’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, joined the family for Thanksgiving, she is unsure of the couple’s plans for Christmas. “We tend to have an open-door policy around my family. We end up having a straggler or two … my mom’s friends or something like that.”

Of the couple, Haylie gushed: “They seem to be really happy and I adore Matthew. I just want her to be happy and to find the guy that makes her happy. If she’s happy, I’m happy. I’ve always liked Matthew and I think he is a really good, solid guy.”

And speaking of her own love, the foodie is unsure of when she and Rosenberg will tie the knot. “We talk about it all the time and it just never seems to happen,” Haylie told Us. “We have the best intentions. It’s busy to have a toddler. It’s crazy. He works and I work and I don’t know. We will do it at some point, but I don’t know when. It’s like … when do we take a break to plan something like this? We will see.”

The Duff family plans to honor several longstanding traditions during the holidays. “We have a tradition called caviar Christmas, which is where everybody brings a little tin of caviar, from expensive ones to cheap ones, and we mark how much they are on the bottom and then we take the lids off and turn it upside down so that you can’t see and everybody tries it,” Haylie said. “It ends up that we always pick the middle of the line or the cheap caviar as the best one. It’s a fun little party tradition that we’ve done for the last few years.”

Haylie also explained that she and Hilary have their own gift-giving tradition separate from the rest of their family.“We actually adopted this idea from my mom and my aunt,” The 7TH Heaven alum told Us. “They have always exchanged a sister gift in private, away from the rest of the family, and so my sister and I do that every year. Our little sissy gift.

She continued: “One of my favorite gifts that she got me was when I was pregnant with Ryan. We used to call her Cheerio because in all of my ultra sound pictures, she just looked like this tiny little Cheerio in there. So she had this little rose gold diamond Cheerio necklace made for me. It sticks out as a really special sister gift.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!