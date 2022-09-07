A mommy milestone. Lea Michele got emotional as she prepared son Ever for school before making her big debut in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

“Today is a special and important day that with the blink of an eye was here,” the Glee alum, 36, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her toddler on Tuesday, September 6. In a second picture, the 2-year-old stood with his face turned away from the camera to show off his backpack, which had his initials in big yellow letters.

“I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning,” Michele continued. “I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I’m your mama before anything Ever and I love you.”

The Tony nominee welcomed her son in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich, whom she wed in March 2019. After sharing the morning with her little boy, Michele went on to give a glimpse of how she got ready for her first performance as Fanny Brice on Broadway.

“For the Fannys who have fearlessly graced this stage before me … You have all climbed the mountain that is Fanny and I am honored to be in your company,” the Scream Queens alum wrote via her Instagram Story before the curtain went up, giving shout-outs to Beanie Feldstein and understudy Julie Benko. “And of course @BarbraStreisand our queen.”

Michele was confirmed to be taking the stage as Funny Girl‘s leading lady in July after Feldstein, 29, announced she was leaving the show earlier than planned. The casting sparked plenty of drama, especially after former Glee star Samantha Ware accused Michele in 2020 of creating a toxic working environment on the Fox hit. Ahead of her Broadway return, the singer addressed the allegations in a candid New York Times interview.

“I have an edge to me. I work really hard,” Michele told the newspaper. “I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

The Spring Awakening star continued: “I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader. It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”

Michele did not specifically mention Ware, 30, explaining that she doesn’t “feel the need to handle things” on a public level. However, the All Rise star slammed Michele’s casting earlier this year, claiming via Twitter that “Broadway upholds whiteness” and “Hollywood does the same.”

Despite the controversy surrounding her debut, Michele was met with multiple standing ovations during her first performance at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Tuesday. The New Year’s Eve star — who sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and other hits from the Broadway classic on Glee — has frequently called Fanny her dream role.

“I feel more ready than I ever have before, both personally and professionally,” she told the Times. “Everyone here [at Funny Girl] has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space. … It’s just about being able to play this part. [But] I will never be as good as Barbra Streisand.”