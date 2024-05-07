Several pregnant celebrities dressed up and showed off their growing baby bumps at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

Lea Michele took to heart the dress code of this year’s Met, “The Garden of Time,” in a whimsical blue gown that featured small daisies with a long train behind her. Michele, 37, cradled her baby bump nearly two months after announcing she was expecting her second child with Zandy Reich. (Michele and Reich also share son Ever, 3.)

Adwoa Aboah used the New York City event to announce her pregnancy. The model, 31, researched her favorite red carpet maternity looks before collaborating with H&M on the red two-piece.

“I looked at the bottom half [of vintage looks] and figured out what we could do to accentuate the bump, not drown it, and also make me feel like I wasn’t … I already feel big enough,” Aboah told WWD. “I also wanted to feel comfortable. I didn’t want to feel squished into something.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars who showed off their baby bumps at the 2024 Met Gala: