Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their second baby.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” Michele posted on Wednesday, March 27, via Instagram alongside photos of her bare baby bump.

The couple are already parents of son Ever, 3.

The Glee alum had previously revealed that she was struggling to conceive a second time.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in March 2022, adding that she has “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

The actress — who married Reich in a March 2019 ceremony officiated by Glee creator Ryan Murphy — has previously been open about her fertility journey, particularly how it related to her experience with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

In a March 2021 Instagram Live with Katherine Schwarzenegger, seven months after welcoming Ever, Michele recalled wondering if she should “just stop” trying to conceive while attempting to get pregnant for the first time.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen.’ It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything,” she shared with fans. “Emotionally, it just started to build and build… then we got pregnant.”

Michele and Reich announced that they were expecting their first child in April 2020. At the time, a source confirmed to Us that the pair have “always wanted to be parents.” They welcomed son Ever Leo in August 2020 — at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Michele was eventually able to introduce Ever to many of her friends and former costars, quarantine took its toll on the first-time mom.

“Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021, alongside a picture of her firstborn in the arms of her former Glee costar Darren Criss. “My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.”

The Funny Girl caught up with Us in May 2022 about how she’s balancing motherhood and her career. When asked if she’s been able to share pieces of her career with her son, Michele exclusively told Us that she “[sings] for him every night before he goes to sleep,” adding that his favorite hits are “Twinkle, Twinkle” and “Happy Birthday.” She also released a lullaby album, Forever, as a tribute to her little one.

“Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom,” Michele told Us at the time.