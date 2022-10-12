Why Chris Colfer Won't See Former 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl'

A reunion that won’t happen. Chris Colfer recently passed on the chance to see fellow Glee alum Lea Michele in Funny Girl — and he has no plans to check out her performance in the future.

The Struck by Lightning star, 32, declined Michelle Collins‘ invitation to the Broadway show during a Tuesday, October 11, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show. “My day suddenly got so full,” the Land of Stories author quipped when the radio host, 41, asked if he wanted to join her at the theater. “I saw Six last night, and that was amazing.”

When the comedian asked Colfer if he would consider seeing Michele, 36, on a different evening, the Golden Globe winner replied, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

The former Scream Queens star made her Funny Girl debut last month after Beanie Feldstein exited the show earlier than originally planned. Some Glee fans were excited to see Michele take on the role of Fanny Brice after her character, Rachel Berry, did in the Fox series, but other observers were not happy with the casting choice.

Samantha Ware, who claimed in 2020 that Michele made her life “a living hell” on the Glee set, was outspoken in her criticism. “Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care,” the All Rise star, 31, tweeted in July after her former costar’s casting was announced. “Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

When Ware initially came forward with her allegations, more Glee alums accused Michele of misconduct on set. Heather Morris tweeted in June 2020 that the “Cannonball” singer was “unpleasant to work with,” while Dabier Snell claimed Michele wouldn’t let him sit with her and other cast members during downtime.

Michele, for her part, apologized following the outcry. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she via Instagram in June 2020. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

Earlier this year, the Broadway actress addressed rumors about her past misbehavior in an interview with The New York Times. “I have an edge to me. I work really hard,” she said in September. “I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Like Colfer, fellow Glee star Kevin McHale recently revealed he won’t be seeing Michele in Funny Girl, but other cast members have shown their support. Jonathan Groff, a close friend of the actress, attended the show on opening night, while Darren Criss visited earlier this month. “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade,” Michele captioned a photo of herself with Criss, 35, backstage. “I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss.”