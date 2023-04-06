Staying strong. Lea Michele revealed her 2-year-old son, Ever, is hospitalized again after suffering a “scary health issue” earlier this month.

“Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom),” Michele, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 5. “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be OK. But it still hurts.”

The Glee alum first shared that her son was struggling with his health earlier this month. She did not reveal specific details at the time but announced that she would temporarily be absent from her Broadway show, Funny Girl, in which she plays lead Fanny Bryce.

“I am so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote via Instagram on March 22 alongside a photo of herself holding her son’s hand. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Michele apologized for missing the show — which she has starred in since September 2022 — and asked her followers to send her family “some love and strength.” Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2019, welcomed their baby boy in August 2020.

Days later, Michele gave an update on the toddler’s health, revealing that while Ever isn’t “out of the woods completely” he is “headed in a good direction.”

“We’re really, really grateful,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

The Spring Awakening star has often gushed about becoming a first-time parent, exclusively opening up to Us Weekly in May 2022 about embracing her new life role.

“Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom. It was so special making my lullaby album as a tribute to him,” she gushed. “I wanted to sing songs that were special and important to me that had special meanings behind them. Those songs were songs that I listen to when I first found out I was pregnant and it’s so beautiful to get to sing them for my son now.”

Michele shared that Ever may even follow in his songstress mom’s footsteps, as he’s becoming more vocal as time goes on. “My son is talking more and more every single day. It’s so incredible getting to have a little conversation with him,” she told Us. “He’s getting so big and time really is going by so fast just like everyone says.”

Earlier that year, the Scream Queens alum shared that she and her hubby, 39, wanted to expand their brood following the birth of their little boy, but the twosome have faced obstacles while trying to conceive baby No. 2.

“We certainly hope [to have another child],” Michele wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022, when asked about her plans to have another baby. “Our journey bringing him into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around.”