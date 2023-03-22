Lea Michele is out of Funny Girl’s next performance while handling her son Ever’s “scary” hospitalization.

“I am so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” the Glee alum, 36, wrote on Wednesday, March 22, via her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of herself holding her son’s hand with a teddy bear nestled next to them. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Michele apologized for missing the show — which she has starred in since September 2022 — and asked her followers to send her family “some love and strength.” The Broadway star shares Ever, 2, with husband Zandy Reich. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2019, welcomed their little boy in August 2020.

The Spring Awakening alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly in May 2022 about being a first-time parent and how she’s embraced the role.

“Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom. It was so special making my lullaby album as a tribute to him,” the Scream Queens alum exclusively told Us at the time. “I wanted to sing songs that were special and important to me that had special meanings behind them. Those songs were songs that I listen to when I first found out I was pregnant and it’s so beautiful to get to sing them for my son now.”

Two years after welcoming Ever, Michele revealed that she and Reid, 39, wanted to expand their family but faced obstacles while trying to conceive baby No. 2.

“We certainly hope [to have another child],” the Mayor alum wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022, when asked about her plans to have another baby. “Our journey bringing him into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around.”

Amid the heartbreak, Michele was given the chance to return to her Broadway roots. The Brunette Ambition author joined the cast of the revival of Funny Girl in the lead role of Fanny Brice in September 2022. She took over the part from Beanie Feldstein, who left the production early.

“A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway,” she gushed in July 2022. “See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL.”

Ahead of her debut, Michele revealed that she received a letter from Barbra Streisand — the original Fanny Brice — with her approval. The New Year’s Eve actress keeps the memento with a special keepsake from her son.

“It was so incredible, and now everyone’s like, ‘Are you gonna frame it? What are you going to do with it?’ I actually just — I put it in my safe at home,” Michele explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. “The only thing I have in my safe is a letter from Barbra Streisand and … the first hair we cut from [my son’s first] haircut. … And that’s where it’s gonna stay.”