



Like mother, like son? Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey, had the best reaction to seeing his mom on Glee for the first time.

“He told me the other day because we were watching a song from Glee — he had never really seen it — and he goes, ‘Why I aren’t I on the TV?’” the actress, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon honoring Cindy Crawford and Elyse Walker to support the Women’s Guild Neurology Project on Wednesday, November 6. “I’m like, ‘You weren’t born yet!’ And he’s like, ‘But I wanna be on TV,’ and I was like, ‘Dun, dun, dun!’ … He’s like, ‘OK, I want to do that too.’”

Not only is Josey interested, but he “definitely” has talent. “He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny,” Rivera explained.

The California native, who welcomed the little one in 2015 with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, told Us in March that Josey is already following in her stylish footsteps as well.

“When I dropped him off this morning at preschool, there was a substitute teacher and she was like, ‘I need to go shopping with you, Josey,’” the Step Up: High Water star revealed at the time. “He was wearing fringe pants.”

While she and Dorsey, 36, share joint physical and legal custody of their son, Rivera still works to balance her career with parenting. But when she does find time for herself, the singer takes full advantage of it.

“When I find little windows here and there, I’m getting better about really making a conscious effort to do that,” she revealed. “I’ll go and get my nails done or get a facial.”

Rivera and the actor tied the knot in July 2014, three months after the end of her engagement to rapper Big Sean, but finalized their divorce in June 2018. “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the former couple told Us in a statement at the time. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great coparenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane