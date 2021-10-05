Sweet as a serenade! Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison and more Glee alums have found their happily ever afters off-screen.

The Fox musical drama aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Michele and late costar Cory Monteith played New Directions leaders Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively, and sparked a real-life romance while playing the high school sweethearts.

The Scream Queens alum and the Canada native dated until he died of an accidental drug overdose in July 2013. The following year, the Spring Awakening star revealed that she and the Kyle XY alum often spoke about their future together.

“We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin,” the Mayor actress told Glamour UK in February 2014. “We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

Michele continued at the time, “When you’re at that place in your life with someone, you talk about everything. But today I feel like I was given the best part of Cory, and I’m thankful for that.”

The “Cannonball” singer later told Seventeen magazine that she “loved every day” she got to spend with Monteith. “Cory made me feel like a queen every day. … I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful,” she gushed.

Following her relationship with the Deck the Halls actor, the Brunette Ambition author moved on with Zandy Reich, whom she wed in 2019. They share son Ever Leo.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told Us Weekly after the baby boy’s August 2020 arrival. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Morrison, for his part, shares two children with his wife, Renee Puente. In February 2021, the Younger alum reflected on the family he and Puente built.

“I used to think working nonstop was the acknowledgment of a productive life. I was not as fulfilled in that routine as I thought I was. Slowing down, showing up, and listening have been my medicine these days,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute. “The pride I have for being a father has grown. The self-sabotage I often put myself through has diminished. The love that I give and the love I allow myself to take in has flourished.”

After 10 years with his partner, the American Horror Story: 1984 star felt even more in love than ever. “Thank you for the curiosity, playfulness, and for showing up every day with your loving presence. But most of all, thank you for sharing your TIME,” he continued.

Puente shared a loving message of her own at the time, writing, “Thank you for the purest, most precious love. Thank you for holding me, physically, emotionally, spiritually. It sounds so simple as we do not have the language that represents what you are to me.. but thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For our TIME. Such magical, quality time.”

Scroll down to look back at the Glee cast’s love lives: