Calling it quits. Dianna Agron and her husband, Winston Marshall, have split after three years of marriage, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“They have been living separately since last year,” one source reveals. “[Dianna] is dating.”

The now-estranged couple, who rarely ever interacted on social media during their relationship, still follow each other on Instagram.

Us broke the news in October 2016 that the former Glee star, now 34, and the Mumford & Sons guitarist, now 32, tied the knot in Morocco. While the notoriously private duo never shared photos from their destination wedding, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the bride wore an ivory, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress when she walked down the aisle.

After Agron and Marshall’s nuptials, another insider told Us that the musician was “the nicest guy” who treated the actress “like a princess.” The insider added, “He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.”

The Drake & Josh alum and the banjo player quietly got engaged over the holiday season in 2015. She showed off her diamond solitaire ring for the first time in February 2016 while attending the Erdem runway show during London Fashion Week.

Us exclusively confirmed in July 2015 that Agron and Marshall were dating after they were spotted holding hands in Paris while he was on tour Mumford & Sons. A source told Us at the time that the Veronica Mars alum had been a fan of the Grammy-winning folk rock group for a while.

Agron previously dated her I Am Number Four costar Alex Pettyfer from August 2010 to February 2011, Marvel star Sebastian Stan from May to December 2011, restaurateur Nick Mathers from August 2013 to January 2014 and actor Thomas Cocquerel from March to December 2014.

Marshall, for his part, was briefly linked to Katy Perry in March 2015 before the “Smile” singer, now 35, started dating her now-fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

With reporting by Brody Brown