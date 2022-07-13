Bradley Cooper 'Casually' Dated Dianna Agron Before Huma Abedin Romance

A short-lived connection. Before Bradley Cooper started dating Huma Abedin, the actor was briefly linked to Dianna Agron, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” the insider explains shortly after news broke of Cooper’s new relationship with the political staffer, 45.

Agron’s fling with the Hangover actor comes after the end of her marriage to Winston Marshall. Us broke the news in October 2016 that the former Glee star, 36, and the Mumford & Sons’ guitarist, 34, tied the knot in Morocco.

At the time, a second source told Us that Marshall was “the nicest guy” who treated the actress “like a princess.” The insider added, “He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.”

Following three years of marriage, Us confirmed in August 2020 that Agron and Marshall called it quits. Earlier this year, the musician reflected on how after his divorce he finally “came to Christ again.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times in March, Marshall detailed gaining “clarity and energy” after getting sober from alcohol and drugs three years prior. “I don’t miss fame. I don’t think it was real,” he said. “I was seduced by it. I got pulled into it. Particularly through this recent experience, I’ve realized that a lot of my friends in that world weren’t my real friends.”

The Georgia native, for her part, has not publicly addressed the breakup. Agron was previously linked to Alex Pettyfer, Sebastian Stan and Thomas Cocquerel ahead of her marriage.

Meanwhile, Cooper, 47, has also made headlines for his love life over the years. The Pennsylvania native was in a long-term relationship with Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013. Ahead of their final split, the Marvel star praised Cooper’s passionate approach to his career.

“Bradley is a very dedicated and open professional,” Saldana told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2012 about her costar from The Words. “It’s really good when you can balance that with an actor as opposed to an actor that just comes prepared and just goes, ‘Don’t f–k up my light’ and ‘This line is my close-up.’ We didn’t care where was the camera was. It was just like we were both part of this extensive conversation.”

The Grammy Award winner later dated model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015 before moving on with Irina Shayk. Cooper and the Russia native, 36, welcomed their daughter, Lea, in 2017 after two years of dating. Us confirmed in June 2019 that the pair parted ways after four years together.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” Shayk told British Vogue in March 2020 about her bond with Cooper. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

Earlier this month, another source opened up about how a friendship with Anna Wintour led to the Licorice Pizza actor’s new romance. “Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now,” the insider explained. “Anna Wintour did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

