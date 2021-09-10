Looking back on their love. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs have moved on from their marriage, but they still have feelings about it that they are willing to share publicly.

The Frozen star and the All American actor met in 1995 while starring in the Broadway production of Rent. They eventually began dating and tied the knot in 2003. Six years later, the pair welcomed their son, Walker.

While Menzel and Diggs seemed like a picture-perfect couple, they announced their split in 2013 after nearly 10 years of marriage. “Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs have jointly decided to separate at this time,” their reps said in a statement. “Their primary focus and concern is for their son. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The exes finalized their divorce in 2014 and dedicated their efforts to coparenting. The Cinderella actress opened up that year about venturing into dating again while starring in the Broadway musical If/Then.

“I’m open to it. I just don’t have a lot of time,” she explained in her December 2014/January 2015 Redbook cover story. “They’d have to meet me at, like, midnight after the show, and that’s kind of slutty, isn’t it?”

Despite her busy schedule, Menzel met her match in actor Aaron Lohr. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2016 that the duo were engaged, and they secretly tied the knot one year later. (Her ex-husband, meanwhile, dated Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith for five years after their split.)

Although the Tony winner has remarried, she and Diggs remain close as they raise their son. “We have a very easy time, I think,” he exclusively told Us in July 2020. “We never make a wrong step because we’re always thinking of Walker first. We both love Walker and want what’s best for him. I think once you do that, it allows for things to be a little bit easier.”

They encouraged Walker to follow his own dreams too, rather than nudging him to pursue acting. “He doesn’t feel the need to follow in our footsteps,” the Private Practice alum said. “He’s doing all this stuff that I didn’t get a chance to. He’s a really great athlete. He plays basketball every day and when he’s not playing basketball, he’s running around throwing a football.”

He added: “He gets to watch us do what we do and we get to watch him do what we never could. So that’s been very, very refreshing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Diggs and Menzel’s relationship through the years.