Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs.

“Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron Lohr and their dog. The Broadway icon placed a red heart over her son’s face as the family cuddled on the couch.

Menzel and Diggs, 52, rarely share any pictures of their son via social media. However, the coparents have frequently gushed about their child, whom they welcomed in September 2009.

“He doesn’t feel the need to follow in our footsteps. He’s doing all this stuff that I didn’t get a chance to,” the Empire alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020, revealing that Walker is more interested in athletics than showbiz. “He’s a really great athlete. He plays basketball every day and when he’s not playing basketball, he’s running around throwing a football.”

Diggs and Menzel were married from 2003 to 2011. The now-exes met while costarring in Rent, which premiered on Broadway in 1996. The How Stella Got Her Groove Back star originated the role of Benny, while the Disenchanted actress was the first to play Maureen. Nine years later, the pair reprised their respective roles for the film version of Jonathan Larsen’s Tony-winning musical.

When it comes to coparenting, the Private Practice alum joked in 2019 that he’s “the last person to give advice” about the adjustment. “I think you can’t go wrong when you just put the kid first,” he told Us, emphasizing, “Put the kid first and it really prioritizes all the other bull.”

Diggs previously revealed the secret to his copacetic coparenting relationship with Menzel in 2017. “[We] trust each other,” he explained to Us. “We both love our son so much, that the best way to raise him is to provide him with whatever we can.”

The Uncut Gems actress, for her part, exclusively told Us in July 2022 that she “built [her] son the treehouse I always wished I had as a kid.”

Though Walker was a preteen at the time, Menzel confessed that she “still like[s] to hold him like a baby when he sleeps.”

When the Tony winner wed Lohr, 46, in September 2017, she revealed in a heartfelt social media post that Walker walked her down the aisle, along with her father.

Diggs, meanwhile, is dating producer Apryl Jones, who is a mom of two. On New Year’s Day, the Will & Grace alum shared a sweet video of himself cuddling and joking around with one of Jones’ daughters. “My lovies❤️,” Jones commented on Diggs’ Instagram video.

In 2019, the Set It Up actor told Us that Walker “wants a younger sibling, but he also says he doesn’t want Dad to have a girlfriend,” joking, “I don’t know how we’re going to work that out.”