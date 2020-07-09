Carving his own path! Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel’s 10-year-old son, Walker, would rather be on a field than in front of a camera.

“He doesn’t feel the need to follow in our footsteps,” the actor, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 8, while promoting his partnership with Quaker Chewy. “He’s doing all this stuff that I didn’t get a chance to. He’s a really great athlete. He plays basketball every day and when he’s not playing basketball, he’s running around throwing a football.”

The New Jersey native loves living in “both worlds” with his son, explaining, “He gets to watch us do what we do and we get to watch him do what we never could. So that’s been very, very refreshing.”

Diggs and Menzel, also 49, welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after they tied the knot in Jamaica. The former Rent costars have been coparenting him since splitting in 2014.

“We have a very easy time, I think,” Diggs told Us of their dynamic. “We never make a wrong step because we’re always thinking of Walker first. We both love Walker and want what’s best for him. I think once you do that, it allows for things to be a little bit easier.”

It helps that Walker is “such a good kid” and “so active,” Diggs gushed. “It’s been pretty easy up to this point so we’re very grateful.”

While hanging at home with his son amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have been swimming and having “great conversations.”

Thanks to Quaker Chewy’s Camp Chewy, some of the pressure is off of Diggs to entertain Walker during quarantine. “[This program will help] recreate the summer camp experience right at home,” he said. “All people have to do is go to a website, NoCampNoProblem.com. You can sign up for a sweepstakes to win up to $250 worth of really cool prizes … that encourage play time with the family at home.”