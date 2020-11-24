Leaping into love! Amber Riley is engaged to her boyfriend, Desean Black.

The Glee alum, 34, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, alongside a photo of herself and the entrepreneur, 35, as well as a video of her showing off her new diamond ring.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” she captioned the post. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black.”

She added, “I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’ #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

Black also celebrated their engagement on his Instagram account, writing, “Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged.”

While it is unclear when the couple started dating, Black’s proposal came just one month after he and Riley went public with their relationship. On October 12, she shared a screenshot of a direct message she had sent him on Instagram that read, “Hi Desean, how are you.” In response, he wrote, “Hey beautiful I’m doing great and you???”

Riley turned the screenshot into a “How It Started vs. How It’s Going” meme by posting it next to a photo of Black giving her a kiss. “Y’all: ‘i DOn’T sLiDE in N–gAz dMs’ Me: 🏄🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#BGE #BIGGIRLENERGY.”