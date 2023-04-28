A future Hogwarts student! Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Andrew Lococo.

“We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” the 32-year-old actress — who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the eight-film franchise — captioned photos of herself off her baby bump via Instagram on Friday, April 28.

Calling pregnancy a “wild and humbling journey,” Wright went on to write that she and her spouse, 38, “can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents,” adding, “It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Several of her celeb friends expressed their happiness for the couple in the post’s comments section. “Love you both so much @locococococococococo ❤️” wrote The Boys star Erin Moriarty. Meanwhile, Wright’s former onscreen brother James Phelps — who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films —commented, “Congratulations 🎊 🥳.”

The pair’s pregnancy announcement comes one year after they tied the knot. “Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙,” the environmental activist captioned an Instagram video of the pair’s wedding rings in March 2022. “Thanks to my husband!!”

Wright has shared several glimpses into her wedding day via social media, from her flower-filled ceremony to her and the cinematographer hanging out on the beach after saying their vows.

Since starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more in the Harry Potter movies — which were based on the book series of the same name by J.K. Rowling — Wright has taken a break from acting, her last credit being the 2018 film A Christmas Carol.

In addition to writing and directing several short films in recent years, Wright has become an advocate for sustainability, something that influenced her wedding planning process. “It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible,” she told Brides magazine in an interview published March 29.

She shared more sustainable life habits in her 2022 book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, and continues to do so on her Go Gently YouTube channel. On March 31, Wright revealed that she was developing a TV series based on her book.

The London native is the latest of several Harry Potter alums to become a parent. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Radcliffe, 33, and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, were expecting their first child. “Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” a source shared at the time. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

Earlier this week, a rep for the couple revealed that the two had welcomed their little one.