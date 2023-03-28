Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are Overjoyed About Her Pregnancy

More exciting than a Hogwarts acceptance letter. Daniel Radcliffe and pregnant girlfriend Erin Darke are thrilled that they are going to welcome their first child together.

“Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

Us broke the news on Saturday, March 25, that Darke, 38, and Radcliffe, 33, are going to be parents later this year.

The insider adds that “Dan and Erin are keeping mum about names” so their loved ones will be surprised by their choice. “All their friends are over the moon about the pregnancy.”

Among the pals they’ve heard from is the England native’s former Harry Potter costar Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight films alongside Radcliffe. The Servant star, 34, welcomed daughter Wednesday, 2, with partner Georgia Groome in 2020.

“[He] FaceTimed Daniel to catch up and jokingly gave him dad-to-be tips, and they’re planning to meet up when the baby is born!” the source tells Us.

In the meantime, Darke is going full Hermione Granger when it comes to preparing for motherhood. “She’s attending birthing classes, and they’ve bought a stack of baby books for beginners, so they’re up to speed on what to expect,” the insider adds.

Radcliffe is helping the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum eat healthy during the pregnancy too. “Dan is taking a hand-on approach in the kitchen — cooking vegetables and Folic acid-based dishes!” the source says, noting that the couple wrote a list of nutritious foods they both want to incorporate more into their diet.

The parents-to-be have been together for more than a decade. They first met while filming the 2013 indie flick Kill Your Darlings, which the Lost City star feels is almost a time capsule of their early days.

“That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time,” Radcliffe told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting his love. “There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

The two have been going strong ever since. The British actor resides in New York City with Darke, who was raised in Michigan. He’s set to return to Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along this October.

With reporting by Natalie Posner