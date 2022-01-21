From wizardry to daddy duty! Following his anticipated appearance in the 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special, Rupert Grint is back to his parenthood duties and shared a rare snap of his daughter, Wednesday.

“Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway! Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all,” the England native, 33, shared via Instagram on Friday, January 21, alongside a snap of Wednesday, 19 months, sitting in a baby-sized director’s chair. The chair said, “Servant Season 3” on the back.

In the snap, the toddler donned a dark pair of jeans and a white shirt. Her blonde hair was tied into a ponytail with a pink ribbon.

He continued in his post: “On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy — gonna be a ride! Also — if you’re about at 5pmGMT/12pmEST I will be going live with @mnight and @nelltigerfree to answer your questions and concerns. Then jump over to @appletvplus and watch the Season 3 premiere.”

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone star and his partner, Georgia Groome, who were first linked in 2011, welcomed their little one in May 2020, one month after news of the 29-year-old Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star’s pregnancy broke.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Several months later, Grint introduced his Instagram followers to his then 6-month-old daughter, writing that November, “Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

In addition to his parenting responsibilities, the Snatch alum recently reminisced about his HP tenure during HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts televised special.

Grint waxed nostalgic about his filming experience during the streaming program, which debuted earlier this month. In one emotional scene, he told former costar Emma Watson, “That’s a very overwhelming thing because I’ve watched you grow up. We’ve watched each other grow up. We grew up together. We’re family.”

The Moonwalkers star tearfully continued at the time: “Even though we don’t see each other all the time, yeah. It’s a strong bond that we will always have, and we will always be part of each other’s lives.”