Magical milestone! Daniel Radcliffe sweetly congratulated Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome on their baby girl’s arrival.

“I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very, very cool,” the Swiss Army Man star, 30, said during a Monday, May 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are.”

Andy Cohen said, “It’s weird for all of us.”

Grint, 31, and the actress, 28, welcomed their first child earlier this month. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

The reveal came one month after the pair’s pregnancy announcement. They started dating in 2011, and Grint shared his future family plans with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star in December 2018.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.” Grint told The Guardian at the time. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

The Snatch star added, “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”

Grint played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter from 2001 until 2011. The franchise’s former cast members often reunite but “don’t always post it on Instagram,” Tom Felton told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019.

The Flash star, 32, went on to tell Us, “We just prank each other everywhere. I’m definitely, definitely the Slytherin of the bunch. That’s for sure.”

Grint wore an “I [heart] Tom Felton” to a Planet of the Apes premiere in 2011, and the Draco Malfoy actor retaliated by waiting to “meet” his former costar behind a barricade while wearing a disguise after one of Grint’s Only a Play Broadway performances in 2014.