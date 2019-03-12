Role Reversal! Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe Want to Work Together Again Post-Harry Potter

Another Quidditch match? Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe are ready to reunite onscreen — but not necessarily back at Hogwarts.

“We do want to work together on some things or another,” Felton exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Daniel and I talk about one day I’ll get to be the good guy and he gets to play the villain. So yeah, you never know. They’ll bring us all back for a proper reunion one day.”

Felton, 31, and Radcliffe, 29, played Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter, respectively, in the movie franchise, based on J.K Rowling’s beloved bestselling novels. Although the former costars have stayed busy with their careers (Felton recently starred in the YouTube Red series Origin and Radcliffe in the TBS comedy Miracle Workers), Felton supported Radcliffe’s performance in The Lifespan of A Fact in October 2018.

“Go see it. He’s fantastic as per @lifespanofafact,” Felton captioned an Instagram pic of the pair backstage in NYC at the time.

The Flash actor has stayed close to several other Harry Potter stars too. Back in November, he taught Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) how to skateboard in L.A. and documented the outing on social media. “Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” Felton told Us. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

He added: “She was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at it. She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”

Felton and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), meanwhile, have been pranking each other through the years. In 2011, Grint showed up to the premiere of Planet of the Apes wearing an “I [heart] Tom Felton” shirt. Three years later, Felton retaliated as he waited with fans behind a barricade to “meet” Grint after a showing of his Broadway hit It’s Only a Play at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre — in a disguise.

“We just prank each other everywhere,” he tells Us. “I’m definitely, definitely the Slytherin of the bunch. That’s for sure.”

Matthew Lewis is just as close with them since his Neville Longbottom days. “Oh, we’re very tight, really. We’re good, good chums,” Felton tells Us. “It’s nice in a way because we don’t always have to stay in touch with each other. I might not see them for years. But yeah, man they’re my best friends. They’re top boys and I think we always know that we kind of got each other’s back.”

He muses: “And I will still try to convince them to come to Slytherin whenever I can.”

