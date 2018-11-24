Tom Felton Says Emma Watson Was ‘Quite Hard on Herself’ Skateboarding

Slytherin skateboarding lesson! Tom Felton and Emma Watson may not have been friends at Hogwarts, but the actors have remained close since wrapping 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

“Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” Felton, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

Felton and Watson — to the delight of many Muggles — hit the pavement together in L.A. earlier this month. The Beauty and the Beast actress held on tight as Felton tried to glide down a beachside path.

“She was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at,” Felton tells Us. “She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”

Watson, 28, shared an adorable clip from their adventure on Instagram. “Easy with the wobbling,” Felton says while filming. “Keep your feet still!”

Watson, laughing, says “they are” while Felton interjects: “You’re not. You’re dancing around on the board like a clown. Hang on tight.”

Felton and Watson played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the Harry Potter movie franchise, based on J.K. Rowling’s bestselling series. Felton often crosses paths with his former costars — more recently working with Natalia Tena in their new YouTube Red series Origin. Tena portrayed Nymphadora Tonks in Harry Potter, but she and Felton never appeared in the same frame.

“We didn’t know [we both signed on] until we landed in Cape Town. Neither of us had any idea. So yeah, it was nice. We never actually worked together before,” Felton recalls to Us. “We really just knew each other from off set and promotional stuff so this is our first time actually getting to work together onscreen. So that was really nice. Nat’s crackling laugh. She’s as much fun as she is talented.”

The pair are a long way from the wizarding world, however. “This is slightly different in there are Gods and we’re also dealing with — this is set in the near future, really. It’s not set in a magical wizarding kingdom. It more sort of a invites the question of what are we gonna do with this planet, really, and what other options do we have? I do like to play characters that are in strange and wonderful situations,” Felton says of the sci-fi thriller, which is set in space. “With each episode it kind of looks into a flashback of the characters. A lot of them in different languages, in different parts of the world.”

Origin is about a group of strangers aboard a spaceship who try to survive as they travel to a faraway planet. Viewers can binge the 10-episode series on YouTube Premium here.

