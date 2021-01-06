Rupert Grint Calls Fatherhood ‘a Very Different Love’ After Daughter’s Birth

His new role. Rupert Grint welcomed his daughter in May 2020, and fatherhood has “definitely” changed his perspective.

“It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love. It’s a very different love,” the actor, 32, told Comicbook.com on Wednesday, January 6.

As a new dad, the Harry Potter star has been able to “get into the headspace” of the characters in his Apple TV+ show, Servant. “The grief, what it means to lose a child, is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that you would do anything to get your child back,” Grint explained. “So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways.”

However, the English star joked that Servant is “the worst show to be part of if you’ve just become a parent,” saying it’s “not a good advert[isement].”

The Snatch alum added, “Because we filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the [coronavirus] pandemic — I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the for the second part. It’s very strange.”

New broke in April 2020 that Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, had a little one on the way. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” the couple’s rep told Us at the time.

While the pair have kept their infant out of the spotlight since her arrival, Grint shared a photo of the back of his daughter’s head when he joined Instagram in November 2020.

“Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am,” he captioned the sweet social media upload at the time. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Grint’s former costar Tom Felton commented, “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time,” referencing the Wild Target actor’s character, Ron, in the Harry Potter movies. “Love to Wednesday.”

As for Daniel Radcliffe, the Broadway star, 31, told Andy Cohen in May 2020 that he was “happy for” Grint and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star, 28. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” he added at the time.