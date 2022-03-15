A magical romance. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke‘s long-term romance was built on a mutual love of acting — and one memorable first encounter.

“That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time,” the Harry Potter alum told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting Darke on the set of Kill Your Darlings. “There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

After making a strong connection while filming a love scene for the 2013 indie film, the pair embarked on a real-life romance. In January 2020, Radcliffe explained that his relationship with the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is unlike any of his previous ones, primarily due to the fact that they enjoy the same “nerdy” things and are totally comfortable being themselves. “I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, ‘This is super nerdy. I’ll never be able to do this around a girl,'” the Trainwreck actor told the UK outlet Metro in January 2020. “But that’s the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you’re meant to be in.”

Radcliffe added: “It’s like, ‘Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don’t mind. And you actually think it’s fun, too. This is fantastic!'”

In addition to having a similar sense of humor, the couple are also able to laugh about the attention that comes with dating in the public eye. “Dating a famous person teaches you very quickly that s–t is weird sometimes. People are weird with fame sometimes,” the Michigan native said in a joint interview with Radcliffe for Vulture in March 2020. “We’re at the point now where I’ve seen my own wedding reported several times. You do start to dismiss things you read about your partner if you’re pretty sure they’re not true.”

She continued, laughing: “We’re boring to [the paparazzi]. Ninety percent of the paparazzi photos of us are getting coffee. … Or going to the grocery store. We’ve been photographed twice waiting for an Uber. Dan is not the most exciting celebrity.”

While Radcliffe often has to spend time away from the Love & Mercy actress as they work on various film and TV projects, the pair do their best to stay close and connected. “There’s always an element of long distance with two actors in a relationship,” the England native told Radio Times magazine in January 2020. “We always end up traveling a lot … It is what it is. I’m very grateful for Skype and FaceTime.”

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Radcliffe and Darke’s romance: