Daniel Radcliffe: My Girlfriend Erin Darke Likes My Beard

Harry, is that you? Daniel Radcliffe had to grow a beard for the first episode of his upcoming show Miracle Workers — and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, whom he’s been dating since late 2012, had no qualms about it.

“She doesn’t mind it actually,” the Harry Potter actor, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly at a Television Critics Association panel for the seven-episode TBS anthology series at The Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, January 11. “Apparently I have a soft beard and it is not scratchy, so that’s good. But yeah, I think [it] was a little bit too long, even by her standards.”

For Radcliffe himself, it took a little while to adjust to having facial hair. “I lose all perspective on my beard when it’s on my face,” he told Us and other reporters. “[When we filmed the episode], I was like, ‘I look pretty cool. This isn’t too long.’ Then I look at it in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I look like a beast!’ … I hate shaving so much, and so it’s really nice any time I can work a beard into any character. I try to for as long as I can.”

Based on Simon Rich’s book What in God’s Name, Miracle Workers is a workplace comedy series that takes place in heaven. The British actor plays Craig, an angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, while his boss, God, is played by Steve Buscemi. “Everyone on this show is incredible motivated to make it and make it brilliant and make it as quickly as we can,” Radcliffe told Us.

He also liked the stability of working on a TV show. “It’s been lovely to be involved in a project which has the backing of a TV network,” he said. “You know it is gonna get made and you’re not gonna get two days out from filming and suddenly have somebody say, ‘Actually, sorry. Don’t bother coming. It’s not gonna happen.’”

Miracle Workers premieres later this year.

