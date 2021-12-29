Magical memories! Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more of the Harry Potter cast spilled their biggest on-set secrets during the 20th anniversary reunion — and even dished about who they were crushing on.

For years, fans of the franchise have wondered whether the Little Women actress, 31, and Felton, 34, had more than just a friendship. While looking back at their time filming the fourth movies, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the twosome got real about their feelings for one another as young stars.

“Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” the British actor gushed in a clip from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which airs on HBO Max on Saturday, January 1.

Watson, for her part, was able to pinpoint the specific moment she realized Felton was someone special.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God had looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on on a skateboard,” she said. “And I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him. … I think the truth of it was Tom was the one that I could often be more vulnerable with.”

The Beauty and the Beast star continued: “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was No. 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

Because they’re a few years apart in age, Watson felt like Felton viewed her as a “little sister” and cherished the strong bond they formed throughout filming.

“Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us,” she clarified, blushing as she denied the romance rumors. “We just love each other. That’s all I could say about that.”

Though the pair have both asserted that they have always been strictly platonic, that hasn’t stopped longtime Harry Potter fans from shipping them as a couple. Even costar Rupert Grint picked up on the duo’s connection.

“There was always something,” the 33-year-old actor teased to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “There was a little bit of a spark. … It was like any kind of playground romance. … I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, reflected on getting to “tap into my awkward, nerdy teenage side” as the series’ title character, calling the Goblet of Fire “peak hormone” for all the actors involved.

“That film — it was all kicking off,” he said during the HBO special. “He is just, like, a slightly awkward teenage boy in a very unremarkable way, which I suppose feels sort of a remarkable for a hero character in something.”

Scroll down for the Harry Potter cast’s biggest revelation about their crushes: