Tom Felton and Emma Watson Reunite Again





Slytherin sleepover party? Harry Potter costars Tom Felton and Emma Watson have once again reunited — this time in pajamas and with a musical instrument.

“Quick learner x,” the U.K. born actor, 31, captioned an Instagram photo of himself teaching the Beauty and the Beast actress, 29, how to play the guitar on Monday, August 19. The picture showed the pals sitting side by side on a sofa in South Africa, sporting loungewear.

The sweet snap sent social media users into overdrive. “Please tell me they are a thing,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Felton’s post with the praying hands emoji. Add another: “Awww you two are sooo sweet.”

This isn’t the first time the twosome have been spotted together since wrapping 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. In fact, Felton’s been open about spending a lot of time with Watson post-filming.

“Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” Felton told Us Weekly in November 2018. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

Earlier that month, fans of the Harry Potter movie franchise — which is based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series — went wild when Watson posted an Instagram pic of herself and Felton hanging out on the beach together.

“She was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at,” the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor told Us. “She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”

Watson starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films alongside Felton as Draco Malfoy.

