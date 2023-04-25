A mini Gryffindor is born! Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are officially parents.

A rep for the couple confirms to Us Weekly that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to their first child. Radcliffe, 33, and Darke stepped out with their little one in New York City on Monday, April 24. Us broke the news last month that the former Harry Potter star’s longtime girlfriend was pregnant.

“Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

The insider noted that their inner circle is “over the moon about the pregnancy” as “Dan and Erin are keeping mum about names.”

“[Erin is] attending birthing classes, and they’ve bought a stack of baby books for beginners, so they’re up to speed on what to expect,” the source continued. “Dan is taking a hand-on approach in the kitchen — cooking vegetables and Folic acid-based dishes!”

The source added that Radcliffe’s former costar Rupert Grint, who shares daughter Wednesday, 2, with partner Georgia Groome, was among his former castmates to reach out about the baby news. “[He] FaceTimed Daniel to catch up and jokingly gave him dad-to-be tips, and they’re planning to meet up when the baby is born!” the source told Us.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

“That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time,” Radcliffe told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting his partner on set. “There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

One year prior, the Lost City star told Us Weekly that Darke is his best friend.

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend,” he said in 2014. “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”