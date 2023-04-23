Another bundle of joy! Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting baby No. 2 less than one year after their reconciliation.

A representative for the country star, 37, confirmed the pregnancy news to Billboard on Saturday, April 22, shortly after Entertainment Tonight reported that Hunt made the announcement onstage during his Las Vegas concert one day prior.

The “Make You Miss Me” crooner and the Alabama native, 36, first became parents in May 2022, welcoming their daughter.

“I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu. I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart,” Hunt gushed during the Stars For Second Harvest charity concert the following June. “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

Lucy Lu’s arrival came one month after Us Weekly confirmed that Fowler had withdrawn her divorce petition.

The nurse initially filed to dissolve the pair’s marriage in February 2022, claiming that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The “Body Like a Back Road” singer did not publicly address the allegations at the time. Neither Hunt nor Fowler, who wed in April 2017, announced their first pregnancy publicly before it was listed in the divorce paperwork.

After the pair reconciled, a source told Us that Hunt was keen to rebuild his spouse’s trust.

“Their relationship is a work in progress,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “He’s hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce.”

The insider added that Hunt wanted “people to focus on his music and career, rather than his personal life,” since the divorce drama “opened up a can of worms” for him. “He’s now a father so he wants to be a good role model for his baby girl,” the source noted to Us.

The Grammy nominee gave a rare update on parenthood one month later, revealing on the “Kate and Company” podcast that he’s spent a lot of his time “hanging out” with his little girl.

“[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight,” Hunt said during the September 2022 podcast episode. “Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave, I realize how much she is growing. And I’m missing a little bit of it, but when I’m home I make sure not to miss any of it. So, I’ve been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad.”