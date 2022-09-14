Loving dad life! Sam Hunt gushed about how his baby daughter with wife Hannah Lee Fowler has shifted his perspective.

“[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight,” Hunt, 37, said during an appearance on the “Kate and Company” podcast earlier this month.

When asked how he’d been spending his time lately, the country singer replied, “hanging out with my new baby girl as much as possible.”

He continued: “Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave, I realize how much she is growing. And I’m missing a little bit of it, but when I’m home I make sure not to miss any of it. So, I’ve been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad.”

The “Body Like a Back Road” musician welcomed daughter Lucy Lu in May with Fowler, 36. Hunt confirmed the news the following month while performing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu. I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart,” he told the audience. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

Prior to welcoming their first child, the couple experienced multiple rough patches throughout their relationship. In February, Fowler filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Alabama native alleged that the “House Party” singer was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” She also revealed she was pregnant and requested to be named the “primary residential guardian” of the child.

In May, Us confirmed that the nurse had asked the court to dismiss the divorce suit one month prior.

“The divorce has been called off and they are back together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah.”

After Lucy was born, another insider told Us that the duo’s marriage was “a work in progress,” adding, “[Sam’s] hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the ways things were before she filed for divorce. … He’s now a father so he wants to be a good role model for his baby girl.”

The couple exchanged vows in April 2017 after dating on and off for nine years. In the lyrics of his song “Drinkin’ Too Much,” released in January 2017, Hunt opened up about the ups and downs in his relationship with Fowler and apologized to her.

“I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media. I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio. … I know you want your privacy, and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” he sings.