A country cutie. Sam Hunt confirmed he and Hannah Lee Fowler are the proud parents of a newborn daughter.

“I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” the 37-year-old singer told fans during the Star’s For Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday, June 7, per Entertainment Tonight. “I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart.”

Hunt continued, “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

The Alabama native, 33, filed for divorce from Hunt in February. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time revealed that she was pregnant, noting that her due date was in May. Fowler went on to cite “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery” as the cause of the pair’s split.

While the University of Alabama grad subsequently requested a “dismissal” of her divorce petition against her partner, Us confirmed the following week that she withdrew it in order to submit the same documents to the correct county.

The former couple’s separation made headlines just ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in April 2017 in Georgia, three months after their engagement.

Prior to their nuptials, the pair took a brief break in 2015. The country singer gushed to Billboard about Fowler at the time, praising the “powerful … perspective” she gave to his debut album, Montevallo. (The October 2014 release’s title referenced the nurse’s Alabama hometown.)

The Georgia native reconnected with Fowler in 2016, and he publicly apologized for his fame’s effect on their lives in his 2017 song “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now / And strangers hit you up on social media,” the Grammy nominee sang. “I know you want your privacy / And you got nothing to say to me / but I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans / With these songs you gave me.”

Fowler “really didn’t want to create a life in Nashville or in the public eye” and “always was conflicted with this public life,” a source exclusively told Us after their split, noting that she has a “really shy” personality.

Notably, Fowler does not have a social media account and chose not to announce her pregnancy news publicly. Hunt did not comment on his breakup or Fowler’s accusations of infidelity.

In May, Us confirmed that Fowler and Hunt called off their divorce proceedings, with a judge signing off on the motion one month prior. “Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah,” a source exclusively revealed amid the duo’s reconciliation, adding that the then-expectant parents were “both very focused on the baby’s arrival.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.