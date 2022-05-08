Country singer Sam Hunt and his estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have reportedly called off their divorce proceedings.

According to a new legal filing, obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old pregnant Alabama native asked the court to dismiss the case last month and a judge has since signed off on the motion.

Fowler filed for divorce from the “Body Like a Back Road” crooner, 37, in February, alleging that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” While the musician has yet to publicly address the allegations, Us Weekly confirmed several hours later that Fowler requested a dismissal of the petition after it was submitted in the wrong jurisdiction. She later refiled in the correct county.

The twosome — who tied the knot in April 2017 — had not publicly addressed her pregnancy before the divorce paperwork confirmed the news. Hunt later revealed the sex of their little one, noting they had yet to pick out a name.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way,” the Georgia native said while cohosting the “Country Countdown USA” radio show on March 24. “I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

He continued: “I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain. Over the last 4, 5 years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it. … I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

The estranged pair dated on and off for nearly 10 years, though Fowler wasn’t as interested in living a public life amid Hunt’s burgeoning fame.

“Hannah is very shy and really didn’t want to create a life in Nashville or in the public eye,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “She always was conflicted with this public life.”

Hunt, for his part, was previously candid about their family plans before confirming Fowler’s pregnancy.

“We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” the “House Party” performer told Audacy radio hosts TC and Dina B in July 2021. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

