A private person. Sam Hunt‘s estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, was never fully comfortable with her relationship being in the country music spotlight.

“Hannah is very shy and really didn’t want to create a life in Nashville or in the public eye,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She always was conflicted with this public life.”

Fowler initially filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, alleging that Hunt, 37, was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery,” per court documents obtained by Us. Hours after news of the pair’s split made headlines, Us confirmed that the nurse filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit, requesting a “dismissal” of her petition against the country crooner.

However, Us confirmed on Wednesday, February 23, that the withdrawal was simply the result of the Alabama native submitting the documents in the wrong jurisdiction. She has since filed the same divorce petition in the correct county.

Fowler and Hunt tied the knot in April 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years. Before calling it quits, Fowler did her best to stay out of the public eye, which the “Hard to Forget” singer referenced in the lyrics of one of his songs. “I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now / And hit you up on social media,” Hunt sings in “Drinking Too Much,” which he released in 2017. “I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me.”

The now-estranged couple also managed to keep their home life relatively private. However, in addition to accusing Hunt of infidelity, Fowler’s first round of divorce documents also confirmed that she is pregnant with the duo’s first child.

While neither she nor the Grammy nominee had announced that they are expecting, Hunt was previously open about his desire to become a father. “We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” the “Hard to Forget” musician told Audacy radio hosts TC and Dina B in July 2021. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Hunt also dealt with some legal troubles after he was arrested in November 2019 for a DUI.

“Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” the Georgia native later wrote via Twitter. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.”

The “House Party” singer pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in August 2021, and he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. Hunt was also required to undergo an alcohol safety course and pay a fine, and his license was suspended for a year. Ultimately, all but 48 hours of his sentence were deferred, though he was ordered to serve the remainder of his time in the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility.

Hunt has not publicly commented on his split or the cheating allegations.

