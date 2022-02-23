Sam Hunt's Estranged Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce Again

Off again. Sam Hunt‘s estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce again after withdrawing her initial petition.

The Alabama native submitted a second round of paperwork on Friday, February 18, after initially filing in the wrong county. The nurse originally pursued a divorce from the 37-year-old country singer in Davidson County, but withdrew the suit hours later. Her lawyers refiled the same petition in nearby Williamson County, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 23.

In her original divorce complaint, Fowler accused the “Hard to Forget” singer of infidelity. The documents also revealed that the University of Alabama at Birmingham alum is pregnant with the estranged couple’s first child and is due in May. Neither Hunt nor Fowler had previously confirmed that they are expecting.

Fowler requested “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future” in her petition, and she asked to be named the primary residential guardian of the duo’s baby. Elsewhere in the documents, she claimed that “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.” The “Body Like a Back Road” singer has not commented on the split.

The Grammy nominee and Fowler tied the knot in April 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years. Last year, the American Music Award winner said that he and Fowler were discussing the possibility of expanding their family.

“We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” the Georgia native said during a July 2021 interview with Audacy’s TC and Dina B. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

One month later, the “Take Your Time” singer was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail in connection with his November 2019 arrest for DUI. He was also required to pay a fine, complete an alcohol safety course and had his driver’s license suspended for one year.

All but 48 hours of Hunt’s jail sentence were deferred, according to a report from The Tennesseean. The singer was set to serve his remaining time in the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility.

After his initial arrest, the former college athlete issued a public apology for his actions.

“Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he tweeted in November 2019. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.”

