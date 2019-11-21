



Sam Hunt was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way down the road in East Nashville on Thursday, November 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 34-year-old “Body Like a Back Road” singer was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. after allegedly swerving in and out of the lane of Ellington Parkway. Hunt, who allegedly smelled of alcohol, was booked on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container in his car. Per the arrest warrant, Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173. (The legal limit is .08.)

“When officers got behind the vehicle the driver had difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times before a stop was initiated,” the arrest report reads. “Once the stop was initiated and contact made there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant as well as red bloodshot and watery eyes. There were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

The officer also claims that Hunt “admitted to consuming alcohol recently.”

“The defendant showed numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted,” the report states. “After the 20 min observation and two successful tests the defendant showed a final result of .173.”

Nashville’s ABC affiliate WKRN posted footage of the “Break Up in a Small Town” crooner leaving Metro jail on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on a $2,500 bond.

Hunt, who has yet to publicly comment on his arrest, recently returned to the spotlight with his new single, “Kinfolks,” after finding success with his 2014 album Montevallo.

Hunt teased his upcoming album during an interview with Taste of Country earlier this month.

“That’s the easiest for me [writing heartbreak music], that’s all I ever wrote,” he said on November 12. “When I went to put out a record, my producer, he’s the opposite, he doesn’t like anything unless it makes him feel good. I think that really helped balance me.”

Hunt married his longtime love Hannah Lee Fowler in April 2017.