It’s over. Sam Hunt and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have split after nearly five years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

The 37-year-old country singer’s spouse filed for divorce in Tennessee on Friday, February 18, accusing Hunt of infidelity. According to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, February 21, Fowler alleged that the “Body Like a Back Road” crooner is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.”

Elsewhere in the docs, Fowler claims that “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.” Hunt has yet to comment.

Though the duo had not publicly announced the Alabama native’s pregnancy before calling it quits, the court filing notes that Fowler’s due date is in May. She is requesting “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future” and asked to be named the primary residential guardian of the pair’s baby-to-be. Along with seeking child support, Fowler sought for “the parties [to] be awarded their respective separate property,” indicating that the couple might have agreed on a prenup before tying the knot.

The now-estranged couple got engaged in January 2017 after dating on and off for almost a decade. They exchanged vows in Hunt’s Georgia hometown in April 2017. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the “Hard to Forget” performer hinted that he and Fowler had plans to expand their family.

“We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now, and I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later,” he told Audacy’s TC and Dina B in July 2021.

One month after teasing his future as a father, the Grammy nominee pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges following his 2019 arrest in Nashville. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail during a virtual hearing, with his third count of an open container violation being dismissed.

Us confirmed in November 2019 that the “Kinfolks” singer was arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on the road. Per the police report, Hunt smelled of alcohol at the time of the incident and hit .173 when his blood alcohol content was tested. (The legal limit is .08.)

As part of his sentence, the “House Party” artist was required to complete an alcohol safety course and pay $1,599 in fees. Following a one-year suspension of his license, he was ordered to install an interlock device in his car.

In August 2021, the Tennessean reported that all but 48 hours of Hunt’s jail sentence were deferred. He was set to serve the remaining time in the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility, instead of behind bars.

Following his run-in with the law, the ACM Award winner issued a public statement via social media. “Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he tweeted in November 2019. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.”

At the time, Hunt promised that something like that “won’t happen again.”

Fowler did not appear to address her then-husband’s arrest. In July 2018, Hunt gushed over the pair’s relationship, thanking Fowler for her unflinching support throughout his rise to fame.

“We dated well before I had any music out … I barely knew any chords on the guitar and just had no idea what I was doing,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Part of it is because she doesn’t put me on a pedestal. That trait, whatever that is, her ability to see through the thing … endears me to her.”

