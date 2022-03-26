Excited dad-to-be! Amid his messy divorce from estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler, country singer Sam Hunt has shared the sex and due date of the pair’s bundle of joy.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way,” the “Body Like a Back Road” singer, 37, said while cohosting “Country Countdown USA” on Thursday, March 24. “I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

While the twosome — who married in April 2017 — previously had not publicly addressed Fowler’s pregnancy, divorce docs that the 36-year-old Alabama native filed last month confirmed she was expecting. During his Thursday appearance, Hunt opened up about how they were preparing for parenthood.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain,” the Georgia native added. “Over the last 4-5 years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it.”

However, Hunt and Fowler do not have all the details picked out before the little one arrives.

“Not yet, we’re thinking about [a name]. I want her to be in the world before we name her,” the “House Party” crooner said. “I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

The pair, who have kept their relationship relatively private, made headlines on February 21 when Fowler filed for divorce, alleging that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” (Hunt has yet to publicly address the allegations.) Us Weekly confirmed several hours later that the nurse requested a “dismissal” of the petition after it was submitted in the wrong jurisdiction. Fowler has since filed a divorce petition in the correct county.

Though the pair dated on and off for nearly 10 years, Fowler wasn’t as interested as living a public life despite his growing music career.

“Hannah is very shy and really didn’t want to create a life in Nashville or in the public eye,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She always was conflicted with this public life.”

In addition to gearing up for their daughter’s arrival, Hunt is also expecting to release more music.

“I was able to write some songs in 2020,” the “Hard to Forget” performer revealed on Thursday. “I’ve got three or four songs recorded. I imagine over the summer I’ll put some songs out, and hopefully have the album finished later this year.”

He continued: “We’re playing festivals and fairs, any place that’ll have us, we’re up for playing after a year and a half off, we’re itching to get back out there. I told my manager to book us up, [we’re] making up for lost time.”

