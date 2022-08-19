Cancel OK

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s Relationship ‘Is a Work in Progress’ After Calling Off Divorce, Welcoming Daughter

By
Sam Hunt Hannah Lee Fowler Marriage Work in Progress
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

All in the past. Sam Hunt wants to move forward with wife Hannah Lee Fowler after the pair welcomed their first child and called off their divorce.

“Their relationship is a work in progress,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce.”

The country star, 37, and the Alabama native, 36, tied the knot in 2017. Earlier this year, Fowler filed a petition to end their marriage, claiming that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The musician did not publicly address the allegations at the time.

Hours after she submitted her initial filing in February, Us confirmed that Fowler — who revealed her pregnancy news in the court docs — requested to dismiss her petition because it was sent to the wrong jurisdiction. She later refiled in the correct county.

Us confirmed in May that Hunt and Fowler reconciled, with a judge signing off on the then-expectant mother’s motion to dismiss her case one month prior. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were “working on rebuilding” their relationship and were “both very focused on the baby’s arrival.”

Sam Hunt Hannah Lee Fowler Marriage Work in Progress 02
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The “House Party” crooner and Fowler attempted to keep their pregnancy journey private, but Hunt revealed during a radio interview in March that the twosome were expecting a daughter. Three months later, he announced his daughter’s arrival.

“I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” he gushed during the Star’s For Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in June. “I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart.”

The Georgia native added: “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

As the new parents adjust to life at home with their infant, Hunt is hoping to heal his and Fowler’s marriage and “repair his image,” the first source tells Us. The “Body Like a Back Road” artist “just wants people to focus on his music and career, rather than his personal life.”

The duo’s divorce drama “opened up a can of worms” for the Grammy nominee, but he’s ready to put the ups and downs behind him. “He’s now a father so he wants to be a good role model for his baby girl,” the insider adds.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

