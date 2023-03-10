Those cheeks! Sam Hunt gave fans a rare glimpse at his daughter, Lucy Louise, in a new video with wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

The country crooner, 38, shared a clip called “Generations” via his YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 7. The video shows the Georgia native standing in a field as Charles Bukowski’s poem “Bluebird” is recited in voiceover.

About halfway through, the “Take Your Time” singer is joined by his wife, 36, and Lucy, 9 months. Later in the clip, the camera zooms in on the little one waving as her mom grins.

Hunt revealed in June 2022 that he and Fowler had welcomed Lucy one month prior. “I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart,” the “Body Like a Back Road” artist told fans during a Nashville concert at the time. “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

The Grammy nominee and the University of Alabama graduate tied the knot in 2017 after dating off and on for nearly a decade. Fowler filed for divorce in February 2022, claiming that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The American Music Award winner did not publicly address the allegations at the time.

Three months later, the duo reconciled, and then-pregnant Fowler’s petition — which included the couple’s first public acknowledgment that they were expecting — was dismissed. “The divorce has been called off,” an insider told Us Weekly in May 2022. “Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah.”

That same month, the duo welcomed Lucy. After the baby’s arrival, a source told Us that the duo’s relationship was a “work in progress” after their reconciliation. “[Sam is] hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce,” the insider explained in August 2022.

Hunt, for his part, has said that fatherhood has given him a new “sense of purpose” in life. “I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight,” he said during a September 2022 appearance on the “Kate and Company” podcast, adding that he was trying to spend as much time with Lucy as possible.

“Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave, I realize how much she is growing,” he continued. “And I’m missing a little bit of it, but when I’m home I make sure not to miss any of it. So, I’ve been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad.”