Travis Kelce let loose to seemingly celebrate raising $80,000 at the 15 and the Mahomies charity auction on Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Kelce, 34, was spotted partying at the XS nightclub in Sin City on Saturday, April 27, in TikTok footage. In the fan-captured video, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen grooving and singing along in the DJ booth as Kygo played a remix of his song “Higher Love.”

Kelce, who sported a rainbow knit sweater, eventually took the mic. “Make some noise for Kygo,” he bellowed before starting a “Hey!” chant among the partygoers.

While Kelce appeared to be rolling solo at the club, he had a very special plus-one earlier that night at the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic: Swift, 34. The couple stepped out at the auction benefiting Patrick Mahomes’ nonprofit.

Related: Travis Kelce's Style Evolution Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field. Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece. “Without a doubt, I […]

Swift stunned in an olive Maria Lucia Hohan gown with a gold chainmail choker necklace, while Kelce opted for a blue suit. In the middle of the event, Swift decided to add an auction item to the roster.

“All right, all right, all right now! I think I was just talking to my significant other,” Kelce said during the gala. “We might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”

He continued, “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

During the bidding war, Kelce ran through the ballroom until the final offer of $80,000.

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras Tour that July. Shortly after the NFL star gushed about how the ticket opportunity would “fire [people] up” on Saturday, Swift used the same verbiage in a social media post.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life,” she wrote via X on Sunday, April 28, referring to her new album. “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Swift, who returns to her Eras Tour next month in Paris, also borrowed boyfriend Kelce’s words for one of her TTPD songs. On “So High School,” a seemingly Kelce-coded track, Swift sings, “Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

Kelce has used the term “full throttle” multiple times in past interviews, even telling Kristin Cavallari on her podcast in September 2023 that you have to be ready to go “full throttle” when you start dating somebody. The episode dropped the same month that Swift went to her first of 13 Chiefs games, taking their romance public.