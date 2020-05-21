Turning up the heat! Demi Lovato showed major PDA with boyfriend Max Ehrich in new photos from their coronavirus quarantine.

The 27-year-old “Skyscraper” singer shared a handful of sweet snapshots with her 28-year-old beau on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 21. One photo showed the two giving each other a peck on the lips, while the other pictured an adorable embrace as Lovato took the couple’s photo through a mirror.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the former Disney Channel star had moved on with Ehrich three months after her split from Austin Wilson. The “I Love Me” songstress and the Young and the Restless actor had been fueling relationship rumors for weeks before their romance was confirmed after exchanging flirty messages with one another on social media.

Though their relationship is relatively new, the duo is already looking forward to a future together. “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” an insider told Us in April. “They think they make a great couple.”

Another source revealed on the “Hot Hollywood” podcast that the pair of actors have been “getting really serious” while they spend time together in lockdown amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source added. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

Lovato opened up about her dream of setting down one day and starting a family in a vulnerable May cover story for Harper’s Bazaar. After coming out as sexually fluid earlier this year, the “Anyone” singer admitted that “it could be so much fun to share children with a woman.”

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,'” she explained. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. … There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

Scroll down to see more of Lovato and Ehrich’s romantic day in lockdown.