Va-va-voom! Demi Lovato showed off her figure in a sexy swimsuit in a fun DIY photoshoot and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, approves.

The “I Love Me” singer, 27, shared two pictures of herself hanging out by her pool via Instagram on Saturday, May 2. For one photo, Lovato snapped a selfie of herself gazing into the camera. In the second snapshot, the Disney Chanel alum stepped back to show off her strapless swimsuit from the waist up.

“Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics,” Lovato captioned the post.

Ehrich, 28, showed his support by commenting on the post with the heart-eyes emoji.

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Lovato is dating the Young and the Restless actor, just three months after her split from Austin Wilson.

The couple sparked romance rumors when she commented on a post of Ehrich singing via Instagram earlier that month. The Pregnancy Pact star replied with a heart and an infinity emoji. Two weeks later, Lovato accidentally crashed a piano performance that Ehrich delivered during an Instagram livestream.

The pair have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Us on April 15 that Lovato and Ehrich are “getting really serious” while self-isolating together.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the insider shared. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

A second source added that the duo have gotten so close that they’ve been thinking about getting engaged.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source said at the time. “They think they make a great couple.”

However, a third source said that the Sonny With a Chance alum and Ehrich are still taking things slow.

“It’s still very early in the relationship,” the insider said.“Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other.”

Lovato’s other famous exes include Joe Jonas, whom she dated for one month in 2010, and actor Wilmer Valderrama. She and the That ’70s Show alum, 40, dated for six years before their split in 2016.

The “Anyone” singer revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar May 2020 cover story that she doesn’t have a checklist of qualities when it comes to a potential partner.

“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t,” Lovato explained.