News flash! After welcoming a baby girl with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews set the record straight after comments about her chest size.

“Haters will say they are fake, but breast-feeding moms will understand,” the former professional soccer player, 25, wrote alongside a Wednesday, June 30, Instagram photo of herself vacationing in Cabo San Lucas in an orange bikini.

Fellow moms hilariously chimed in in the Texas native’s comments. “It’s all fun and games until you wean,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Unfortunately, what’s left after you breast-feed isn’t Instagram worthy. Brace yourself.”

The social media upload came one week after the athlete posed in a blue bathing suit on a boat. An Instagram user told trolls to “back off” at the time, noting that the new mom “needed to pump.”

Matthews has previously clapped back at social media haters since conceiving her and Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, last year. “Women being hateful to other women … seriously needs to stop!” she wrote alongside a February maternity shoot photo.

The University of Texas grad has also documented her body’s postpartum progress since Sterling’s February birth, from gym workouts to soccer drills.

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” Matthews captioned a March Instagram video of herself working out with the infant on her chest. “Baby girl, we love you!”

She and Mahomes, also 25, are set to tie the knot in 2022 after their “detour” pregnancy. The couple got engaged in August 2020, shortly after the quarterback’s Super Bowl win.

“You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart’s racing, I promise you that,” the Kansas City Chiefs player told 610 Radio of feeling more “nervous” proposing than he did playing the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL star shared his engagement news via Instagram with a “RING SZN” caption. His fiancée, for her part, wrote, “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.”

The high school sweethearts started dating in 2012 while attending Whitehouse High School and went to prom together.