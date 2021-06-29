Taking trips! Witney Carson, Kristin Cavallari and more celebrities have documented relaxing vacations with their little ones this summer.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, jetted off to Hawaii in May with her husband, Carson McAllister, and their son, Leo. “I think he likes it,” the choreographer captioned Instagram photos by the beach with her baby boy at the beginning of the getaway. “Freaking cute smiles.”

The Utah native continued to show off her time in “paradise with [her] boys,” from “family bathroom selfies” to professional photos taken in front of a waterfall.

The trip came four months after Carson gave birth to her son. In February, the season 19 winner exclusively told Us Weekly that her “goal” was to return to the ABC show.

“That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now,” Carson explained, noting that she would be “chilling” with Leo until August.

Cavallari, 34, who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, also took a breather with the help of a tropical trip in June.

“Cabo kisses,” the Very Cavallari alum captioned a sweet shot smooching her daughter in a cave. She went on to share photos running on the beach with Saylor’s older brothers, whom she called “cheugies in training.”

Kenya Moore and Kate Hudson’s family vacations also took place on the beach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, for her part, was all smiles with estranged husband Marc Daly and daughter Brooklyn, 2, on June 27, while the actress, 42, explored Greece beaches with her 2-year-old daughter, Rani, that same day.

As for Jessie James Decker, the former reality star enjoyed a European trip in June with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three children — Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3 — from Italy to Greece.

“Greece we love you!” the country singer captioned a June 10 Instagram photo after the first leg of their trip. “Thanks for an unforgettable experience with wonderful people. We finished our trip off with Athens which was pretty incredible to see. The kids didn’t appreciate it as much as we did, but I’m still glad they got to experience it. But I will say the highlight was Forrest swallowing .10 euro and Eric fishing for that little treasure later. Until next time! We thank you!!”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents on epic family vacations.