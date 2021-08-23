Inside Ryan Phillippe and Look-Alike Son Deacon’s New Mexico Trip: Photos

Vacation vibes. Ryan Phillippe gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his gorgeous New Mexico vacation with son Deacon on Friday, August 20.

“The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed,” the actor, 46, captioned trip photos with the 17-year-old. In the Instagram slideshow, the father-son pair swam in McCauley Warm Springs and checked out rocky views.

Deacon commented on the social media upload: “And the viddles [sic].”

Phillippe shares the teenager and his older sister, Ava, 21, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. The former couple were married from 1999 to 2006, and the Delaware native was granted joint legal and physical custody of their kids one year after their split. The Big Little Lies alum, 45, went on to welcome son Tennessee, now 8, with her husband, Jim Toth, in 2012, while her former Cruel Intentions costar is also the father of daughter Kai, 10, with ex Alexis Knapp.

In September 2020, the actress told Drew Barrymore how “terrified” she felt becoming a mom with Phillippe at age 23. “I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood. You just do it,” the Louisiana native explained at the time. “I was just like every other mom and dad trying to figure it out. There’s a lot of compromise. Every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it.”

The Whiskey in a Teacup author now has a different dynamic with her eldest two children as they enter adulthood.

“That makes me want to cry,” she told Interview magazine in June after acknowledging their ages. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now. It’s crazy.”

When Deacon turned 17 last year, she and Phillippe reunited to celebrate him. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary [sun emoji],” the Shooter alum gushed via Instagram in October 2020.

Witherspoon wrote in a post of her own: “Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. I love you so much.”

Keep scrolling to see the teen vacationing with Phillippe in New Mexico.