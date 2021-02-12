Working mom! One month after giving birth, Witney Carson wants to head back to Dancing With the Stars.

“That’s the goal,” the dance pro, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 10. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

The Emmy nominee added that she is “chilling until August” and then will “know more” about her role on the show. (Carson has competed on seasons 18 through 28, winning the mirrorball trophy in 2014 with Alfonso Ribeiro.)

The Utah native actually had a “nice” time relaxing during season 29 while pregnant with her son, Leo. “I just enjoyed it as a fan,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us. “I was just eating my food on commercial breaks like, ‘This is so much less stressed than if I were there.’ But obviously I missed it so much, I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

While the dancer doesn’t miss “anything” about pregnancy, she is “obsessed with kids” and wants to have more with her husband, Carson McAllister.

“I would have a baby, like, right now,” the choreographer told Us. “I just want, like, so many kids now. I don’t even know. It might change when he turns 2, and he’s just running rampant. But right now, I want so many kids.”

Carson wasn’t the only DWTS pro to become a parent this year. Lindsay Arnold welcomed daughter Sage, 3 months, in November 2020 with husband Sam Cusick, while Artem Chigvintsev’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, gave birth to son Matteo, 6 months, in July 2020.

“Lindsay and I have so much in common,” Carson told Us of the season 25 winner, also 27. “It’s crazy. It’s been so much fun. She was just here the other day, and it was so fun to talk about new mom stuff. Our conversations have changed. It’s just babies all the time now. It’s such an amazing chapter in our lives that we get to experienced together, and we get to share tips and tricks. She’s been so helpful because she’s been through it already. So it’s been nice to kind of, like, pick her brain.”

As for Chigvintsev, Carson hasn’t met his baby boy yet — but they’ve “already scheduled a playdate.”

She gushed to Us, “We’re just excited for them to meet. It’s so cute. We were saying how cute their names are together, Leo and Teo. They’re going to be cute little boys. They’re not too far apart.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi