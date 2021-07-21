Tropical trip! Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, shared photos from his and sister Ava’s vacation with their significant others.

“I’m so lucky man,” the 17-year-old captioned Instagram beach pictures with his girlfriend, Marine DeGryse, Ava, 21, and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.

Marine posted the same photos to her own account, writing, “Some cool film with some cool people!”

Her boyfriend commented, “We’re so cool. Miss my girl,” while Ava wrote, “Hehe good times.”

Witherspoon, 45, shares the siblings with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The Big Little Lies alum is also the mother of Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth, and the little one made an appearance in one of Deacon’s photos.

The actress’ eldest son has been publicly dating Marine since April 2020, and they made their Instagram debut with a birthday slideshow. “The most amazing girl I know. I love you more every day,” Deacon gushed at the time.

Witherspoon commented her well-wishes to the birthday girl at the time, calling her a “sweet girl.”

As for Ava, the college student and Mahoney have made headlines for their similarities to the Whiskey in a Teacup author and Phillippe, 46.

When Ava posted photos from a trip to Texas with her boyfriend last month, one user wrote, “I thought this was a throwback pic of your parents!!” Another added, “Wow it’s like looking at a young Reese and Ryan from back in the day!”

The former couple separated in 2008, and Witherspoon went on to wed Toth, 50, three years later. Her Cruel Intentions costar welcomed his third child, a daughter named Kai, now 10, in 2011 with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon is enjoying having even closer relationships with their children now that they’re adults, she told Interview magazine in June.

“That makes me want to cry,” the Morning Show star explained to the outlet at the time. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now. It’s crazy.”

Keep scrolling to see Witherspoon’s children enjoying themselves on summer vacation.