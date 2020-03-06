Take that! Sara Haines slammed rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

“I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all. It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant,” the GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke cohost, 42, captioned a Thursday, March 5, Instagram post. “It’s a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on. It is also flat out body-shaming when you say someone looks pregnant. #bebetter #liftwomenup.”

In the social media upload, the Iowa native smiled with her cohosts while rocking a tight blue dress.

Haines’ former View costar Abby Huntsman commented, “How true is this,” while ABC News’ Ginger Zee wrote, “Yes yes and more yes! Proud of you and proud of my mamma pooch too. You look SO GOOD.”

The former Today host and her husband, Max Shifrin, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Alec, now 4, two years later. Sandra, 2, and Caleb, 8 months, joined the little one in December 2017 and June 2019, respectively.

In September 2019, the journalist told Us Weekly exclusively that she and the attorney, 37, “always thought” they wanted three kids, but the timing of her last pregnancy clashed with her job.

“When it happened, I was crying to my husband and I’m like, ‘Why now?’” Haines told Us at the time. “You have to just make a choice. So I had been saying my whole time, ‘I’m going to take four weeks. I need to be medically ready and a doctor needs to tell me I’m OK, but I got to go back.’”

The couple “divide and conquer” while raising their big brood and haven’t felt the jump from two to three “as supremely” as they thought they would. “It’s just keeping those toddlers, who are, like, climbing the walls, alive,” Haines joked.

The former View host went on to share her secrets to staying healthy as a working mom, telling Us at the time: “I always worry about steps in a day. Like, I was joking, we were at a shoot earlier and I’m sitting like this stepping. And they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Getting steps.’”