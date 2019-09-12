



Sara Haines is kicking her post-pregnancy body back in gear.

The TV host, 41, divulged her fitness secrets for shedding her pregnancy weight at the Us Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers party at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village to celebrate NYFW on Wednesday, September 11.

“I always worry about steps in a day. Like, I was joking, we were at a shoot earlier and I’m sitting like this stepping. And they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Getting steps,’” Haines exclusively told Us about her fitness plan after giving birth to her third child, Caleb Joseph, in late June.

Haines, who was an honoree at Us Weekly’s bash, also revealed that she tried to get ahead of the weight gain by not overindulging when she was pregnant. “Well, I always tried to watch in pregnancy because I know that’s an old tale: ‘You’re eating for two.’ The baby’s this big, he’s not eating much,” Haines told Us. “But I always watched during pregnancy that I didn’t put on too much.

Haines and her husband, lawyer Max Shifrin, whom she wed in November 2014, are also the parents of Alec Richard, 3, and Sandra Grace, 20 months. She said that the reality of taking care of three children hasn’t hit her yet.

“I think to three, I haven’t really completely noticed because you already know that you just are going to have to divide and conquer,” Haines told Us. “So I don’t think I’ve felt the jump as supremely. It’s just keeping those toddlers, who are, like, climbing the walls, alive.”

Haines admitted that she was stressed when she found herself expecting a third baby while cohosting a talk show.

She said she and her husband “always thought we wanted three,” but the timing clashed with her cohosting duties.

“And when it happened, I was crying to my husband and I’m like, ‘Why now?’” Haines recalled. “You have to just make a choice. So I had been saying my whole time, ‘I’m going to take four weeks. I need to be medically ready and a doctor needs to tell me I’m OK, but I got to go back.’”

Haines returned on the air after taking a one-month absence for maternity leave.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

