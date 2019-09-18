



is ready for change in Bachelor Nation. The former Bachelorette was disappointed after was picked to be the next Bachelor overwho would have made history as the first African American lead.

“I think Peter seems like a very nice guy. He seems lovely. This is absolutely nothing against him, but how many Peters have we seen before? What season are we on? 24. So, we’ve seen 24 Peters,” Lindsay, who was the first black Bachelorette in 2017, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 17. “I’m bored. And it’s nothing personal against him.”

ABC announced during Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion that the 28-year-old pilot is set to star on season 24 of the dating show. Lindsay, however, had her heart set on Johnson.

“I want to be hopeful, but when you have a contestant like Mike Johnson, who seems to check all the boxes, how is he not the Bachelor? I don’t understand,” the former attorney, 34, told the outlet. “I’m sure they have some reason for not picking him, and I’m going to trust in that, but at the same time, the system isn’t working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color. So we need to change the system. Something has to be done. Break the rules, step outside the box, give the people what they want!”

Lindsay added that by picking Weber, it’s likely that the next Bachelorette won’t be a person of color either.

“The Bachelor is in charge of saying what they’re interested in and what they’re not. Some people don’t know that — they do ask you,” Lindsay told ET. “You’ve seen some of the girls that Peter’s dated. It came out before, his girlfriend was in the news from the past, before Hannah. So, you know what his type is at this point. And so, I expect girls to look more like Hannah than they do like me or someone else of color.”

Weber, for his part, told Ellen DeGeneres that he is “ready to immerse myself in this journey” after coming in third on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’ve been moving on and I don’t know that I’ll ever completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope I don’t, because that will show me what I had was true and it was real,” Weber explained on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But, I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

Johnson, meanwhile, may have a new lady in his life already. The 31-year-old reportedly went on a date with singer Demi Lovato after the twosome were caught getting flirty on Instagram. Brown played coy when Us Weekly asked her whether there was any truth to her setting the pair up.

“Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us on Monday, September 16. “So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

