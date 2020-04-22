Breaking news. Tyler Cameron assured fans that he is in no rush to have children amid rumors that he has rekindled his relationship with Hannah Brown.

The general contractor, 27, shared the update while chatting with a fan and her little one during a Wednesday, April 22, Instagram Live. “What can we do during this time besides work out, eat and make babies?” the woman asked.

Cameron took the opportunity to clarify his earlier remarks about kids. “I’m not making babies,” he replied. “I’m gonna take some time on that one.”

The reality star made headlines in March for joking about a rise in the number of babies being born after self-isolation. “There is going to be a major spike in child births 9 months from now,” he tweeted.

Bachelor Nation drew conclusions about the post since Cameron was quarantining with Brown, 25, in Florida at the time. She returned to Alabama to self-isolate with her family in late March.

The model claimed earlier this month that the two are nothing more than platonic. “The tea is we are friends,” he said in an April 2 TikTok video. “She’s a good friend.”

Brown seemed to reiterate his sentiments in an Instagram Live Q&A. “If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have like, ‘Oh, for sure by 25, I’m married.’ And possibly thinking about kids [or] trying to get pregnant right now probably,” she said on April 14. “A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added: “Also, you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t, so.”

Cameron and Brown remain close despite the distance. She hilariously trolled him over his runner-up status on The Bachelorette while chatting via Instagram Live on Thursday, April 16, quipping: “What did you ever win?”

